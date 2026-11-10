Palampur’s heritage buildings being demolished for concrete structures

Once known for its colonial heritage and beautiful historic buildings, Palampur city is gradually losing its architectural identity as one heritage structure after another is being demolished to make way for the construction of modern concrete buildings. The disappearance of these century-old buildings has raised serious concern among heritage lovers, historians and local residents, who fear that the city is losing an irreplaceable part of its history.

The historic Government Senior Secondary School, which Canadian missionaries had established around 103 years ago, was once among the prominent landmarks reflecting Palampur’s colonial-era architectural heritage. Its old buildings represented an important chapter in the educational and social history of the region. However, over the years, several of its heritage structures have been replaced with modern concrete buildings, changing the institution’s historic character.

The latest casualty is Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School, an around 160-year-old institution with a rich historical legacy. The state government had recently dismantled its British-era buildings for the construction of new concrete structures. The demolition of old buildings once again brought into focus the absence of a comprehensive policy to identify, protect and preserve historic buildings in Palampur.

Krishan Sharma, a senior citizen who had served in this school for years, says that these structures were not only old buildings but also a living memory of the city’s past, reflecting its colonial-era architecture, educational traditions and cultural revolution. Once demolished, their original architectural features and historical character can never be recreated. Kulbhushan Ralhan, a social activists, says that if the government wants to replace old buildings, it must give the look of hill architecture to new buildings instead of constructing a concrete jungle.

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Heritage enthusiasts believe that development and preservation should go hand in hand. They argue that government departments and educational institutions should have explored the possibility of restoring and strengthening old structures instead of demolishing them.

The growing trend of replacing historic buildings with concrete structures has also raised questions about the role of the Archaeology Department, local administration and the municipal authorities in protecting Palampur’s architectural heritage.

The heritage enthusiasts have urged the state government to conduct a comprehensive survey of old buildings, particularly educational institutions, government offices and other colonial-era structures, and declare historically significant properties as protected heritage sites.