Palampur’s toilet crisis exposes civic apathy

Palampur, one of Himachal Pradesh’s prominent tourist destinations and a gateway to the picturesque Kangra Valley, is struggling to provide one of the most basic public amenities — clean and functional toilets.

Despite spending more than Rs 5 crore on the construction of around 30 public toilets, only three are currently functional, while the remaining facilities are either locked, non-operational or have fallen into disrepair.

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The situation is particularly embarrassing for a town that seeks to promote itself as a tourist destination and hill resort. More importantly, there is reportedly not a single properly maintained public washroom for women in the main town area, forcing women tourists and local residents to depend on hotels, restaurants or other private establishments.

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Ironically, the Palampur Municipal Corporation is presently headed entirely by three women. Mayor Radha Sood, Deputy Mayor Neelam Malik and Municipal Commissioner Netra Meti, IAS, are all women. Yet, residents and visitors question why such a basic issue concerning the dignity, safety and convenience of women has failed to receive priority.

“It is ironic that when the municipal corporation is headed by women at all three key positions, the town still does not have a properly functioning public washroom for women,” residents said, questioning the apparent lack of attention to an issue that affects women visitors and residents on a daily basis.

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The absence of adequate sanitation facilities is particularly inconvenient for women, children and elderly visitors. During the tourist season and peak holiday periods, when the number of visitors increases considerably, the problem becomes even more acute.

Questions are now being raised over the manner in which public money has been spent on these projects. If more than Rs 5 crore has been spent on 30 toilet facilities, the authorities need to explain why only three are available for public use. Clean toilets, drinking water, waste management, parking and other basic civic facilities are equally essential for sustaining tourism.

The issue is particularly significant for Palampur, which attracts visitors because of its tea gardens, Dhauladhar views and proximity to destinations such as Bir-Billing, Andretta and Baijnath.

Residents have demanded a facility-wise audit of all 30 public toilets, along with details of the expenditure incurred on each facility, its present status and the reasons for closure or non-functioning.

They have also urged the municipal authorities to immediately make the existing toilets operational and establish properly maintained facilities for women at prominent locations in the town.