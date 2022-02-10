Arunachal avalanche deaths: Pall of gloom descends on Himachal village

Our Correspondent

Palampur, February 9

A pall of gloom descended on Kandral (Maheshgarh) village, 30 km from here, in Baijnath subdivision of Kangra district today after the news of the death of jawan Rakesh Kumar in an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh was received.

Rakesh Kumar (26) had joined the Army three years ago and was posted on the China border in Arunachal Pradesh. On Sunday, he along with his team was on patrol duty when an avalanche hit the area. As soon as the news of his death reached the village, hundreds of villagers gathered at his house.

Baijnath SDM Sale Aazam visited the bereaved family and assured it of all possible help from the state government. He also apprised the family of the relief and rescue operation being carried out by the Army to extricate the bodies buried under heavy snow.

Official sources said the family received a call from the Army headquarters this morning regarding the demise of Rakesh Kumar. The family was told that Rakesh’s body was being brought to his native village by tomorrow. Rakesh Kumar was part of a patrol team, which was struck by an avalanche in the high-altitude area in the Kameng sector of Arunachal Pradesh on February 6.

The Army authorities told the family that the search and rescue operations had “now been concluded” and the “body of Rakesh Kumar had been recovered from the avalanche site”. Unfortunately, it said, “despite the best efforts of everyone involved, all seven have been confirmed dead”.

“The area is located at an altitude of 14,500 feet, and has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the past few days,” said an Army spokesman.

