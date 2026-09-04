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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Panchayat Bill passed in Himachal Assembly amid BJP uproar over daughter-in-law clause

Panchayat Bill passed in Himachal Assembly amid BJP uproar over daughter-in-law clause

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:55 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh in Shimla on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR
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The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha today passed the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, amid strong objections from the Opposition BJP over a provision debarring daughters-in-law of families facing land encroachment cases from contesting panchayat elections.

The Bill, passed through a voice vote, gives statutory backing to the provision introduced by the state government through an Ordinance promulgated in May this year. The amendment treats a daughter-in-law as part of the family for determining eligibility to contest panchayat elections where members of the family are involved in land encroachment.

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Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh defended the legislation, questioning the Opposition’s objections to the provision. He said there should be “one state and one law” as encroachment was illegal under the law. He maintained that the government had taken the decision after obtaining legal opinion.

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Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, however, termed the provision unconstitutional and alleged that the amendment was aimed at preventing a particular woman from contesting the election. “Why should a woman from another family be penalised for encroachment by her in-laws?” he questioned.

Thakur also questioned the timing of the Ordinance, alleging that it was promulgated after the model code of conduct for the panchayat elections had come into force. He warned that the legislation would ultimately be challenged in court and urged the government to withdraw it.

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The House also passed the Himachal Pradesh War Awards (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Himachal Pradesh Road Infrastructure Protection (Amendment) Act, 2026, through voice vote.

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