Panchayat ghar, 5 houses gutted in Pangi fire

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 17

Five houses and a panchayat ghar were reduced to ashes in a horrific fire in Purthi village of Pangi tribal subdivision of Chamba district yesterday night, an official report said here today.

The report revealed that the fire abruptly broke out yesterday midnight and razed the houses.

An office of the food supplies department was also functioning in one of the houses.

An estimated loss of around Rs 40 lakh had been caused due to fire, the report said. Officials were on the spot carrying out relief and rescue operations, the report further said.