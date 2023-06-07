Panchayat indicted for irregularities

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, June 6

The Block Development Officer (BDO), Bhedu Mahadev, in his report submitted to the state government has indicted Dheera panchayat in Sullah tehsil of Kangra district for financial irregularities in the construction of rain shelters.

Dheera panchayat residents wrote to CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in this regard in February demanding a probe.

The Tribune had highlighted the issue in these columns. The CM’s Office took cognisance of the news report and directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Kangra, and the District Panchayat Officer, Kangra, to conduct an inquiry and submit the report.

BDO Yoginder Kumar released a copy of the inquiry report in Palampur and said he detected financial irregularities amounting to Rs 3,27,669 while investigating the construction of six rain shelters in Sullah.

Dheera panchayat had spent excess money on the construction of six rain shelters, besides violating MGNREGA rules. The BDO stated in the report that the rain shelters were constructed at Panchwati Park and the cremation ground at Baloti, Hospital Chowk, Temple Chowk, playground and near the local natural drinking water resource at Kohali.

He said the BDO had got these constructed through the panchayat with funds provided by the state Rural Development Department.

Meanwhile, complainants Jasmer Rana, Subhash Chauhan, Purushottam Rana, Chatter Singh, Rattan and Bhumi Singh welcomed the inquiry report and demanded action against the panchayat.