Panchayat-level task force to be constituted to check drugs

Una, November 4

The Una district administration today unveiled a school-based study titled ‘Insights into adolescent perspectives on substance use in district Una’, an initiative under the ‘Nasha Mukt Una’ campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma released the report, which has been compiled on the basis of a written questionnaire responded by 2,523 students of 30 government schools. The respondents were 97 per cent from rural areas, including 1,181 girls and 1,342 boys from middle to senior secondary classes.

According to the report, 6.1 per cent respondents admitted to have used intoxicating substance at least once. As many as 13 per cent said their peer groups were indulging in drug abuse, while 3 per cent said at least one member of their family was involved in substance abuse.

At least 10 per cent of the students studying in middle classes and 16 per cent in senior secondary classes said they know people in their vicinity who use drugs, while 30 per cent of the respondents wrote that they would not refuse if they were offered drugs by someone.

The report also highlighted on parenting issues with respect to the increasing incidence of substance use among children and youth. Very few respondents said they confided in their parents for advice and counselling when needed, while a large percentage of the respondents said they relied on the advice of their peers in drug-related issues.

The DC, who is also chairman of the district-level task force against drug abuse in the district, said though the report was based on samples collected from school students, it throws significant light on substance use among children and youth. He said the data collected from the survey was worrying and attempts need to be made to check substance use among the adolescents. He said a multifaceted campaign was being formulated to counter the menace, including prevention, diagnosis and recovery of drug users.

Sharma said a panchayat-level task force would be constituted and activities like sports would be initiated at the grassroot level, adding that social media content advising the children against the use of drugs and available rehabilitation facilities was being created.

Counselling centre at Una soon: DC

The DC said a district-level counselling centre at the Una district hospital with technical assistance of AIIMS-Delhi was on the anvil for the victims of drug abuse

A four-day workshop for doctors and paramedics of the district had recently been conducted by specialists from AIIMS for the purpose

