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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Panchayati raj institutions pillars of democracy, vital for rural development: Anurag

Panchayati raj institutions pillars of democracy, vital for rural development: Anurag

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Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:21 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Anurag Thakur, Hamirpur MP
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Panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) are the strongest pillars of democracy and play a major role in rural development, said former Union Minister Anurag Thakur while honouring the newly elected representatives of the PRIs at a felicitation ceremony held at Bhoranj near here on Monday. He added that the PRIs were the cornerstone of Indian democracy, which bring development directly to people’s doorsteps. “Issues such as village roads, drinking water, sanitation, education, health, women’s empowerment, opportunities for youth and local development were directly linked to panchayats. Therefore, the role of panchayat representatives is not limited merely to development works but is crucial in advancing rural society and strengthening the democratic system,” he asserted.

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Anurag said that the public had showed their faith in the PRI representatives and now they should work by rising above partisan politics and work for the development of every family in the village. He added that it was now their responsibility to ensure that the benefits of development and welfare schemes reach the last person in society.

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The Hamirpur MP said that empowered panchayats lay the foundation of empowered villages and an empowered state. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government had taken several significant steps to strengthen PRIs, develop infrastructure in rural areas and accelerate development at the local level. He urged the newly elected representatives to identify the priorities of their respective areas and prepare a clear roadmap for development.

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BJP district president Rakesh Thakur, district BJP co-in-charge Priyavrat Sharma, former MLAs Anil Dhiman and Kamlesh Kumari, state convener of the Senior Citizens Cell Devraj, Zila Parishad Chairperson Anita Devi and former district president Deshraj Sharma were present on the occasion.

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