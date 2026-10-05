Panchayati Raj Minister urges timely execution of development works

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh on Monday chaired a review meeting of the District Planning, Development and Twenty-Point Programme Review Committee and directed the officials concerned to expedite the work.

During the meeting, the minister said solid waste management plants would be established around Shimla, for which land was being sought.

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He urged panchayats to provide NOCs for land to establish the plants at their own level, enabling the government to take the necessary action.

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He said a modern plastic management centre was being established at the Dummi gram panchayat at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore.

He added that it was essential to develop effective systems for solid waste management at the local level. Expressing dissatisfaction with the functioning of some departments, Singh said departmental work needed to be expedited, and coordination improved. He said committee members would, in future, be able to receive questions and information from departments via email, ensuring timely access to the information required. During the meeting, it was informed that, under the Food and Civil Supplies Department, 14,893 MT of wheat and 7,052 MT of rice were lifted under the APL category in 2025-26. Under the BPL/PHH category, 2,364 MT of wheat and 5,902 MT of rice were lifted. Similarly, 10,893 MT of wheat was allocated under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, all 85 partially covered habitations in the Rampur circle were covered against a target of 85. The Health Department reported 11,479 institutional deliveries in 2025-26.

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Under the Agriculture Department, 600 Scheduled Caste (SC) families were assisted in agriculture and 40 families in soil conservation. In the Horticulture Department, 25 SC families benefited against a target of 25 in 2024-25, while 155 families in the non-IRDP category benefited. In 2025-26, 169 families benefited.