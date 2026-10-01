Panchkula’s Park Hospital on Himachal Govt panel

Park Hospital, Panchkula, has been empanelled with the Himachal Pradesh Government, strengthening access to quality healthcare for beneficiaries. The eligible beneficiaries can now access healthcare services at Park Hospital across a wide range of medical specialties, subject to the applicable scheme guidelines and approvals.

The empanelment is particularly significant for the beneficiary industrial workers of Nahan, Paonta Sahib, Solan, Shimla, Baddi, Parwanoo, Una and Gagret who will get greater access to advanced medical facilities on cashless basis. It is a tertiary care hospital and its key clinical departments include cardiac sciences, neurosciences, gastroenterology, orthopaedics and robotic surgery.

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