Panchvaktra Temple: Mandi’s five-faced Shiva shrine that survived the 2023 floods

Mandi, often called “Chhoti Kashi” for its remarkable cluster of Shiva temples, has long been a centre of devotion and heritage in Himachal Pradesh. Among its many shrines, the Panchvaktra Temple holds a distinctive place. Standing at the confluence of the Suketi and Beas rivers, the centuries-old temple is known for its stone carvings, traditional shikhara architecture and, above all, its five-faced representation of Lord Shiva.

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The exact date of the temple’s foundation remains unknown. Historical accounts, however, indicate that the shrine was restored during the reign of Raja Sidh Sen, who ruled Mandi from 1684 to 1727, after the temple suffered damage in floods. Its architecture reflects the craftsmanship of an earlier era. The main porch, or mandap, is supported by four intricately carved pillars, while the stone surfaces carry images of divine figures, inscriptions and decorative motifs.

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At the heart of the temple is a large idol of Lord Shiva with five faces. Each face represents a different aspect of the deity: Aghora symbolises his destructive nature; Ishana represents his omnipresence and omnipotence; Tat Purusha signifies the ego; Vaamdeva represents the feminine aspect; and Rudra embodies both creative and destructive forces. Together, these five forms give the shrine its name — Panchvaktra, meaning five-faced.

The temple is not merely a monument of stone and sculpture. It is a living centre of faith, drawing large numbers of devotees, particularly during the annual Maha Shivratri festival. Its peaceful setting, away from the bustle of Mandi town and surrounded by the Beas and Suketi rivers, adds to its spiritual appeal.

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But Panchvaktra acquired a new dimension in June 2023, when torrential rain caused devastating floods across Mandi and the Kullu-Manali region. The swollen Beas caused widespread destruction, damaging buildings, hotels, homes and infrastructure. Yet, amid the devastation, the Panchvaktra Temple remained standing.

The temple premises were submerged for nearly two days, and around 15 feet of debris accumulated inside. A five-foot idol of Lord Shiva was buried beneath the debris. When area residents entered the premises after the floodwaters receded, they found the temple structure remarkably intact.

The survival of the shrine quickly became a subject of discussion and renewed faith. Many locals attributed its protection to the power of Lord Shiva, drawing comparisons with the survival of the Kedarnath temple during the catastrophic floods of 2013. Others pointed to the temple’s distinctive architecture and sturdy construction as possible reasons for its resilience.

For devotees, however, the story remains inseparable from faith. The disaster further strengthened people’s belief in Lord Shiva, with devotees returning to the shrine after the floods. The temple also attracted the attention of political leaders and visitors who came to Mandi during the disaster.

Today, Panchvaktra is both a sacred shrine and a remarkable heritage monument. Protected by the Archaeological Survey of India as a national site, it continues to attract domestic and foreign tourists intrigued by its architecture, carvings and extraordinary survival.

Its five faces of Shiva represent different dimensions of the divine. Its weathered stones preserve centuries of history. And its survival in the raging Beas has added another chapter to its story — one in which faith, heritage and nature converge on the banks of a river.