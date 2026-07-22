The Sarol campus will be one of the largest healthcare infrastructure investments in Chamba district. The phase-I of the project was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 330.85 crore and included a 200-bed hospital, OPD facilities, casualty and radiology services.

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Established in 2017, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba, has emerged as the backbone of healthcare services in one of the most remote and challenging districts of Himachal Pradesh. The hospital today caters to patients from every corner of Chamb, including the far-flung regions of Pangi and Bharmour. As the medical college prepares to shift to its nearly complete Rs 400-crore campus at Sarol, it is simultaneously expanding its range of specialised services, strengthening emergency and trauma care and taking steps towards introducing super-speciality departments. Principal of the medical college Dr Pankaj Gupta, in an interview with Naresh Thakur, speaks about the institution’s journey over the past nine years, challenges of operating from the Zonal Hospital, significance of the newly approved Cardiology Department, plans for future expansion and his vision of ensuring advanced healthcare reaches even the remotest parts of the district.

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Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College was established in 2017. How has the institution evolved over the past nine years?

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This medical college has witnessed remarkable growth since its establishment in 2017. What began as a young institution with basic healthcare facilities has evolved into a major medical centre serving patients from across Chamba district, including remote and tribal regions of Pangi and Bharmour.

Over the years, the institution has expanded both its manpower and services. Several specialised facilities, including a Day Care Cancer Unit, ART Centre, Pain Clinic and OST Centre, have been introduced. The patient footfall has increased significantly, reflecting the trust people have placed in the institution. The recent approval of a Cardiology Department is another milestone and will bring specialised cardiac care closer to the people of Chamba.

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The college is at present functioning from the Zonal Hospital. When will it shift to its permanent campus?

Though the college has been operating from the Zonal Hospital, it has already produced four batches of MBBS graduates and two batches of postgraduate students. At the same time, this hospital handles an average daily OPD attendance of around 1,200 patients. All 325 beds remain occupied on most of the days and the growing patient load reflects the confidence people have in this institution. However, the need for additional space is evident and many of these challenges are expected to be resolved once the hospital shifts to its new campus.

The new campus at Sarol is almost complete and some facilities have already become operational. The Critical Care Block has been taken over and a full-fledged Trauma Care Centre is functioning there.

The OPD, indoor wards and emergency services are expected to shift to the new campus very soon. The new campus has been designed in accordance with the National Medical Commission norms for a 500-bed teaching hospital and will have significantly improved infrastructure.

How much money has been spent on the new campus and infrastructure?

The Sarol campus represents one of the largest healthcare infrastructure investments in the district. The phase-I of the project was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 330.85 crore and included a 200-bed hospital, OPD facilities, casualty and radiology services, hostels, residential quarters and other essential infrastructure.

Besides, around Rs 12 crore has been spent on a dedicated water supply project at Maradi while medical equipment worth around Rs 12 crore and furniture worth around Rs 7 crore are expected to be provided shortly. Taken together, around Rs 400 crore has been invested in the development of the new medical college campus.

There is a shortage of senior faculty in the medical college. Is it affecting teaching, medical education or patient care?

There is a shortage of senior faculty but it has not adversely affected academic activities or patient care. Faculty members, including senior consultants, junior faculty and senior residents, have been working collectively to ensure that both teaching and clinical responsibilities are fulfilled.

The state government is actively addressing the issue. Seventeen new faculty posts were created recently while promotions are expected to fill several higher teaching positions in the coming months. The entry-level faculty positions are also being filled through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, which will strengthen the institution further.

Which specialised and super-speciality services are currently available at the hospital?

The recent sanctioning of a Cardiology Department is a major step towards expanding super-speciality care in Chamba. Besides, the institution already runs a Day Care Cancer Unit, ART Centre, Pain Clinic and an OST Centre.

Though some super-speciality departments are yet to be established, the college is already providing advanced medical and surgical care. Specialised cardiac investigations such as echocardiography are being conducted regularly. The Departments of Surgery, Orthopaedics and Obstetrics and Gynaecology are performing select cancer-related procedures. Complex trauma surgeries, spine surgeries, arthroplasty procedures and knee replacement surgeries are also being performed successfully.

Are there plans to introduce more speciality and super-speciality departments?

Yes. The institution plans to gradually expand its super-speciality services with departments such as Neurology, Gastroenterology, Neurosurgery, Nephrology, Endocrinology and Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS). The college is also exploring the introduction of robotic surgery. A proposal to launch robotic-assisted hip and knee replacement surgeries is under consideration, which will bring advanced orthopaedic care closer to patients in the region.

What is being done to reduce the referral of patients to tertiary care hospitals such as the medical colleges at Tanda and Shimla?

Patients are generally referred to higher medical centres when they require specialised interventions that are not yet available in Chamba. For example, while cardiac patients can be managed medically, procedures such as angiography require dedicated super-speciality facilities. The newly approved Cardiology Department is expected to significantly reduce such referrals. Similarly, as more super-speciality departments become operational, a greater number of patients will be able to receive advanced treatment in Chamba district itself, reducing the need to travel to Tanda, Shimla or other places.

How do you plan to strengthen emergency and critical care services?

Emergency and critical care services remain the top priority of the institution. A rapid response mechanism is already in place, supported by dedicated nodal officers, emergency teams and specialist consultants.

The Critical Care Block developed under the National Health Mission is expected to become fully operational within the next one or two months. The Trauma Care Centre is already functional in the new building while emergency and trauma operating theatres continue to operate round the clock. The long-term objective is to minimise referrals for emergency and critical care by strengthening services within Chamba district.

What is your vision for the medical college over the next five years?

The vision for the next five years is to transform the hospital into a comprehensive tertiary-care institution capable of meeting most of the healthcare needs of the district. Given Chamba’s challenging terrain, frequent landslides and high incidence of road accidents, strengthening trauma and emergency care remains a major focus area. The institution has already submitted proposals for the upgrade of its Trauma Care Centre into an advanced trauma facility and a centre of excellence under a Central Government scheme. Alongside this, efforts are underway to expand super-speciality services and reduce patient referrals outside the district.

As an aspirational district with a large tribal and remote population, Chamba requires accessible, high-quality healthcare. The goal is to ensure that the residents of far-flung areas can also avail of advanced medical treatment, specialised surgeries and critical care services closer to home, without the burden of travelling long distances.