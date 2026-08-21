‘Paneer’ made with vegetable fat banned across Himachal

The state government has banned the manufacture and sale of products marketed as “paneer” if milk has been wholly or partly replaced with vegetable oil, vegetable fat or any other non-dairy ingredient.

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The ban, issued by the Food Safety Department, will remain in force for one year unless withdrawn or modified earlier.

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The department had conducted inspections and collected samples of paneer and paneer-like products from various parts of the state. Several samples were found to be non-compliant with prescribed standards, with some categorised as substandard or unsafe, while others were allegedly being sold under incorrect names.

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Officials also detected instances of paneer and paneer-like products being stored or sold without proper labelling, declarations, bills and purchase records, making it difficult to ascertain their source and ingredients. In some cases, products sold as paneer were found to contain fats other than milk fat.

The order applies to manufacturers and retailers as well as hotels, restaurants, dhabas, caterers, canteens, messes, hostels and cloud kitchens.

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Food safety officers have been authorised to collect samples and get them tested.