Panel constituted to check drug menace

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 30

Concerned over the growing drug menace and flesh trade, the MC authorities have decided in its general house meeting today to constitute a committee to check the menace under MC area effectively. The committee will comprise members from police, social activists, villagers and officials of administration and the MC Manali.

Apart from this, the MC authorities have decided to charge a garbage collection fee from the residents of Bhajogi nullah area, who were giving garbage to the MC but not paying collection fee.

The general house was held under the leadership of Chaman Kapoor, chairperson of Manali MC. “In the general house it was decided that a committee will be constituted to check drug menace and flesh trade under Manali MC area. The committee will conduct surprise raids to nab offenders,” Kapoor said.

“Apart from this, a decision was taken to take tough action against those who throw garbage in an open area near their houses instead of giving it to the MC for proper disposal. The MC is providing a door-to-door garbage collection service to its residents in all wards and people are requested to take advantage of this facility. A toll free number was also issued by the MC on which people can call if they are not getting the garbage collected,” he said.

“The contractor concerned has been directed to ensure proper cleanliness under the MC area. Anybody throwing garbage in an open area will be penalized,” he said.