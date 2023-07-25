Panel formed to demolish damaged houses at Shamti

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, July 24

The district administration today formed a committee to demolish houses that were damaged due to a massive landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in the Shamti area of Solan a fortnight ago. However, the committee could not start the process to demolish these unsafe structures that pose a threat to nearby houses.

A committee comprising an assistant engineer of the Solan Municipal Corporation and a junior engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) as well as an officer of the Town and Country Planning Department was constituted today to facilitate demolition. The process, however, did not begin.

As many as 30 concrete houses at Shamti were fully damaged while 50 others had suffered partial damage. Besides, 52 kutcha houses were partially damaged. Several of these houses are precariously tilted over other houses built downhill. Local residents are worried that these houses can collapse anytime and their debris could damage their houses as well.

Manmohan Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Solan, said that a committee had been constituted to ensure safe demolition of the damaged houses. “Technical expertise is required to demolish unsafe houses without risking the life of the labour engaged in the job, and hence we have asked the PWD to provide an engineer to facilitate the process.”

A newly constructed multi-storey house atop the landslide-hit hill is tilting forward after its foundation eroded. It is located on the hilltop and so if it collapses its debris can damage other houses. It needs to be safely demolished. The partially damaged houses also pose a threat to other houses located in their vicinity.

PC Kashyap, a Shamti resident, said that the district administration should conduct a survey to identify houses that were still safe for living, as local residents were spending sleepless nights in the fear of a tragedy striking them soon.

A 500-metre portion of a hill had fallen due to heavy rain and its debris damaged 132 houses. Rainwater had also inundated and damaged these houses, a committee of geologists had observed after examining the site following the incident.

