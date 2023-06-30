Panel formed to look into illegal tree felling charges

Our Correspondent

Shimla, June 29

The HP High Court yesterday constituted a committee comprising the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police of Mandi and the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Mandi, to look into the allegations of illegal felling of trees in Nachan forest division.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel passed the order on the basis of a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by Raju, a resident of Chail Chowk in Mandi district, taking it suo moto as a public interest litigation.

Raju alleged in his letter that at the behest of the DFO, Nachan, thousands of green trees had been cut. He said that roads had been constructed illegally by cutting trees in dense forests. The forest had been destroyed in an about 10 km radius of the Shikari Devi-Dehar road in the sanctuary region.

He alleged that at the behest of the DFO, a ground had been carved out at the Chail Chowk, at a distance of about 100 metres from the rest house by cutting 500 green trees. He prayed for action against the DFO to stop devastation of forests and save the environment and government money.

Meanwhile, the state authorities in their reply filed at the court refuted the allegations levelled in the letter taken up as a PIL. The court constituted a committee to verify the claims made in the reply and directed it to file its reply within three months. It listed the matter for further hearing on October 10.