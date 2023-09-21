Panel formed to suggest steps to curb monkey menace, High Court informed

Legal Correspondent

Shimla September 20

The Municipal Corporation Shimla has informed the High Court that it had constituted a committee of experts for giving inputs for controlling the monkey and stray dogs menace in the Shimla town.

During the course of hearing the counsel for the MC has placed on record the copy of the office order issued in this regard.

While taking on record the office order, a division bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel observed, “We hope and trust that Municipal Corporation, Shimla and the Forest Department will coordinate with each other, take note of material available and material which may be supplied to it in the form of advice by the above University and take effective steps for controlling the monkey menace as well as stray dogs menace, as expeditiously as possible.”

Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan placed on record report received from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, Tirumala, State of Andhra Pradesh, indicating the steps which they have followed for controlling monkey menace in the temple town of Tirumala.

In its earlier order, the court had advised Advocate General of the state to consult other bodies such as Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, where there has been successful eradication of monkey menace or bodies having scientific expertise.

Apart from above, during hearing the Deputy Solicitor General of India also placed on record guidelines for mitigating ‘human-rhesus macaque conflict’, framed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India.

After taking on record both the reports/guidelines on record, the court listed the matter for further hearing on November 6.

