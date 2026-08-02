Panel to examine shifting of gynae department from Kamla Nehru Hospital to IGMC

The state government has constituted a high-level technical committee to look into various aspects of shifting of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology from the Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH) to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital, Shimla.

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The nine-member committee has been constituted to examine the issue as doctors are opposing the shifting of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology to the IGMC on the plea that splitting the department will disrupt integrated patient care. The committee has also been tasked with looking at the implications of retaining the facility at the Kamla Nehru Hospital.

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The Vice-Chancellor of Atal Medical and Research University will head the committee while the principals of the IGMC, Super Speciality Hospital, Chamiyana (Shimla); Director, Medical Education and Research; Additional/Joint Director of the IGMC; Medical Superintendents of the IGMC and the Kamla Nehru Hospitals; Dr Balbir Verma, Head of General Medicine, IGMC; and Dr Puneet Mahajan, Head of Surgery, IGMC, will be its members.

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Not only the medical fraternity but also local organisations have been opposing the move. A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the High Court, which granted an interim stay on May 13, halting the shifting of the department.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has been advocating for the shifting of the gynaecology department on the ground that it will provide patients access to advanced technology like robotic surgery and address the issue of old equipment at the Kamla Nehru Hospital.