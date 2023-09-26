Panel to look into fee irregularities at Maharishi Markandehswar University

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 25

Education Minister Rohit Thakur today said in the Vidhan Sabha that the government would get an inquiry done into the allegations of irregularities in fees being charged from students by Maharishi Markandehswar University (MMU). Ghumarwin MLA Rajesh Dharmani raised the issue.

Education Secy to head probe Education minister Rohit Thakur said a committee headed by the Education Secretary will hold an inquiry into the allegations regarding the charging of fees.

Ghumarwin MLA Rajesh Dharmani said that the MMU management had even reduced the state quota, which should be enhanced to 50 per cent.

The minister said, “A committee headed by the Education Secretary will hold an inquiry into the allegations regarding the charging of fees.” He added that a geological survey would also be done at the MMU, besides looking into the functioning of three private Ayurvedic colleges.

Dharmani said that the MMU management had even reduced the state quota, which should be enhanced to 50 per cent. “There have been instances where students, who took admission under the management quota, were overcharged fees. Those who complain against it are either not given admission or are threatened that they will be failed,” he alleged.

He said that when a student was spending Rs 2 crore to Rs 4 crore to become a doctor, one could imagine what he would do later in life. “There seems to be no check on alleged irregularities at the MMU though the issue has been raised time and again,” he alleged.

#Shimla