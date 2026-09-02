Panel to probe flooding in Parwanoo, says Himachal Revenue Minister Jagat Negi

The state government has directed the Deputy Commissioner, Solan, to constitute a committee to ascertain the reasons behind the large volume of water entering Parwanoo during heavy rainfall over the past couple of days and recommend measures to prevent a recurrence.

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Revenue Minister Jagat Negi gave the assurance while responding to a Call Attention Motion moved by Kasauli MLA Vinod Sultanpuri on the damage caused by heavy rainfall in the Parwanoo area.

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Negi said the committee, to be headed by the Solan DC, would examine the causes of flooding and identify the mitigation measures required to address the problem.

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The minister acknowledged that Parwanoo, a small industrial town, and adjoining villages had suffered damage due to intense rainfall. He said all departments concerned, including the PWD, Jal Shakti Department and Electricity Department, had been directed to undertake restoration work on priority.

According to Negi, eight roads, including the Parwanoo-Kasauli road and several link roads, were damaged. Seven roads had been restored, while water and electricity supplies had also largely been restored.

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Sultanpuri said extensive damage had been caused in Parwanoo and surrounding villages, with 16 villages affected. Retaining walls were damaged or washed away, several bridges were swept away and industrial areas were also affected. Debris and slush entered residential areas, he said.

The Revenue Minister said funds were being provided for restoration work in Solan through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). He said the government was closely monitoring the situation and that departments concerned were working on the ground to restore essential services and road connectivity.