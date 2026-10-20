Pangi apple to hit markets outside Himachal

Apples grown in the remote Pangi valley of Chamba district are set to reach markets outside the state under their own brand, ‘Pangi Apple’, as the administration seeks to give naturally grown produce a distinct identity and help farmers secure better prices.

Officiating Resident Commissioner Amandeep Singh said 5,400 cartons in 10-kg and 20-kg packaging had been printed under the brand and were being provided to farmers to market their produce under the valley’s own identity.

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Apple has been chosen for initial branding as it is the major cash crop of the valley. The initiative aims to establish a distinct market identity for naturally grown Pangi apple and help it fetch a premium price by highlighting its farming practices and origin.

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“The administration has urged farmers to sell their apples under the Pangi Apple brand. The number of cartons will be increased next year according to demand,” he said.

The apple harvest in Pangi began in the first week of October and is gradually picking up pace. The valley’s apple commands good prices as it reaches the market after peak supplies from the lower and middle hills of Himachal Pradesh have largely tapered off, giving growers a favourable market window.

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The initiative is part of an action plan to promote naturally grown produce from the remote tribal valley and connect farmers to markets beyond the region. The administration hopes branding will improve the visibility of Pangi apple and create better marketing opportunities for growers.

Pangi was the first subdivision in Himachal Pradesh to be declared a natural farming subdivision. The initiative seeks to encourage farming practices that minimise or eliminate the use of synthetic chemical fertilisers and pesticides. Farmers practising natural farming use formulations such as Beejamrit, Ghanjeevamrit and Dashparni extract to support crop growth and manage pests. The branding is intended to translate these practices into greater market recognition and better returns.

The administration also plans to extend the brand to other agricultural products. Pangi rajmah, potato and green peas are among the crops proposed to be brought under it, Amandeep Singh said.

Difficult terrain and remoteness have traditionally posed challenges in accessing wider markets. A common brand is expected to help local growers move beyond limited regional markets and reach consumers across the country. The initiative will be expanded in phases, with the number of branded cartons increased according to market demand.