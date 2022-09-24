Pangi native on way to PM rally killed in road accident at Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, September 24

A native of Pangi in Chamba district died in a road accident at Sissu in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti on Friday night.

The deceased, identified as Shyam Singh, was on his way to Mandi to attend a public rally to be addressed by PM Narendra Modi today.

Singh was travelling in a bus from Pangi when it developed some technical snag at Sissu.

Singh was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road after alighting from the bus.

The police have registered a case and investigation is under way to nab the driver of the vehicle.