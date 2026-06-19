Pangi residents oppose scrapping of Science, Commerce streams at Government Degree College, Killar

Residents of the remote tribal Pangi Valley have strongly opposed the Himachal Pradesh government’s decision to discontinue the Science and Commerce streams at Government Degree College, Killar, terming it a serious setback to higher education opportunities for students in the region.

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The opposition follows a notification issued by the Higher Education Department on June 2, 2026, under the restructuring of undergraduate programmes in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Under the rationalisation plan, GDC Pangi has lost several subjects that were earlier available to students.

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According to the notification, the college previously offered 15 subjects in Humanities, Science and Commerce streams, with a total sanctioned faculty strength of 17. Following the rationalisation, the number of subjects has been reduced to nine and the sanctioned faculty strength to 10.

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Members of the Pangwal tribal community have described the decision discriminatory, arguing that it effectively closes the doors to students aspiring to pursue careers in medicine, engineering, research, finance and other professional fields that require a Science or Commerce background.

“Students in Pangi already have limited education opportunities. With the removal of Science and Commerce streams, they will either have to opt for Humanities or migrate outside the valley for higher education,” said Ajit Rana, a local resident.

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GDC Pangi is the only degree college in the tribal valley and serves students from one of Himachal Pradesh’s most geographically isolated regions. The valley remains cut off from the rest of the state for several months every year due to heavy snow and the closure of high mountain passes. Difficult terrain, limited transport connectivity and harsh climatic conditions make access to quality education outside the valley both challenging and expensive.

Trilok Thakur, chairman of Pangwal Ekta Manch, a forum of local people, said that many families could not afford to send their children to colleges in Chamba or Dharamsala. He warned that the move would particularly affect female students, many of whom may be unable to pursue higher education away from home.

The forum has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, seeking his intervention.

Thakur said that the college currently has around 200 students, many from poor backgrounds, and argued that this decision undermines educational development in a Scheduled Tribe area. He demanded that the government extend the same relief reportedly granted to colleges in other tribal regions following public protests.

“We urge the government to review the decision, restore the Science and Commerce streams and fill vacant teaching posts in the institution. Students of Pangi should not be deprived of equal educational opportunities because of their geographical isolation,” he said.

He added that if the demand was not considered, people of the valley would launch a stir.