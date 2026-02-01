DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Pangi valley cut off by snow, villagers carry 14-year-old 33 km to hospital

Pangi valley cut off by snow, villagers carry 14-year-old 33 km to hospital

Naresh Thakur
Chamba, Updated At : 02:00 AM Feb 01, 2026 IST
Ailing Sahil rides piggyback in snowbound Pangi valley of Chamba.
Villagers carried a 14-year-old boy nearly 33 km to ensure he received medical treatment after heavy snowfall cut off villages in the remote Pangi valley of Chamba district, severely affecting emergency services.
The boy, Sahil, a resident of the remote Leo village under Sahli panchayat, developed severe mouth ulcers that made eating and drinking extremely painful. With all roads blocked by deep snow, access to immediate medical care was impossible.

Undeterred by the harsh conditions, villagers first carried Sahil on their backs to Kuthal Dhank. From there, he was transported by a vehicle up to Sach. The journey, however, did not end there. Sahil was again carried on foot to Sidh Temple, as snow-covered stretches and treacherous terrain made vehicular movement impossible.

As soon as the matter came to the notice of the Executive Residential Commissioner and the Sub-Divisional Officer (Pangi), a vehicle of the Public Works Department (PWD) was dispatched from Killar. Then Sahil was taken to the Civil Hospital, Killar, where he is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the situation across the Pangi valley continues to worsen. Heavy snowfall has completely cut off several interior villages. Although snow-clearing operations have been initiated by the PWD, locals allege that the efforts remain inadequate. Even after more than two days, the Border Roads Organisation has failed to fully restore major routes, leaving the valley largely disconnected from the rest of the region.

Residents have demanded snow clearance operations on a war footing, particularly on the Sach-Sechu road and other key internal routes. They have warned that without urgent intervention, future medical emergencies could turn fatal in the isolated Himalayan valley.

Located in the trans-Himalayan region of Chamba district, the Pangi valley is among the most remote and rugged tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh. Surrounded by high mountain ranges and deep gorges, the valley remains cut off for several months each year due to heavy snowfall.

