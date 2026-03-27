icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Pangi valley emerges as natural farming pioneer, 2.7K registered under drive

Pangi valley emerges as natural farming pioneer, 2.7K registered under drive

article_Author
Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 03:37 AM Mar 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Fields under natural farming in Pangi valley’s Sural Bhatori village. Photo: Mani Verma
Advertisement

Natural farming is steadily gaining momentum in the remote Pangi Valley, with a total of 2,792 farmers now registered under the initiative. Significantly, Pangi has earned the distinction of being the first subdivision in the state to be declared a natural farming subdivision.

Advertisement

According to the Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Chamba, 2,241 farmers are already practicing natural farming across 410 hectares, while another 551 farmers have been added under the Chief Minister’s initiative, covering 110 hectares. This takes the total area under natural farming in the valley to 520 hectares.

Advertisement

The cropping pattern reflects Pangi’s unique agro-climatic conditions. Pea cultivation dominates with 320 hectares, followed by potato on 120 hectares. Apple orchards account for 10 hectares, while traditional crops such as rajmash (kidney beans) and barley are grown on 30 hectares each. Millets and other vegetables are being cultivated on five hectares each, indicating gradual diversification in farming practices.

Advertisement

For 2026-27, ATMA has lined up an aggressive outreach plan: four training programmes, six field demonstrations, two farm schools, two Kisan Gosthis and the formation of two food security groups. The initiatives aim to strengthen farmers’ technical knowledge and ensure wider adoption of natural farming techniques.

Additional Director Agriculture (North Zone) Rahul Katoch said the response from farmers in Pangi has been encouraging. “Declaring it a natural farming subdivision is a major milestone,” he said. “Our focus now is to deepen awareness, build capacity and ensure that farmers benefit through improved productivity and better market opportunities.”

Advertisement

A landlocked, rugged tribal region surrounded by the Pir Panjal and Zanskar ranges of the Himalayas, Pangi Valley’s challenging geography has long limited access to modern agricultural inputs. However, with increasing participation and structured support, the valley is emerging as a frontrunner in natural farming, demonstrating how sustainable practices can thrive even in the most remote regions.

Farming here has never been easy. Cut off for months due to heavy snowfall, Pangi’s short sowing window — from April to June — demands precision and resilience. For generations, farmers have relied on low-input, subsistence agriculture.

The transition to natural farming therefore aligns well with the valley’s existing practices, while enhancing soil health and reducing input costs.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had declared Pangi as the state’s first natural farming ssubdivision, announcing a revolving grant of Rs 5 crore at the Himachal Day function on April 15, 2025. Subsequently, a state panel found Pangi Valley nearly chemical-free, boosting plans to make it a fully natural farming subdivision. The government has since strictly restricted the import, sale and distribution of chemical fertilisers and pesticides in the subdivision.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts