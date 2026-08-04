For generations, the Pangi valley in Himachal Pradesh’s remote Chamba district lived by a rhythm shaped by snow. Nestled between the Pir Panjal and Zanskar ranges, the tribal valley lies in a rain-shadow zone where the southwest monsoon rarely ventured. Winters brought deep snow, replenishing glaciers, streams and springs, while summers remained cool and largely dry.

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This year, that familiar rhythm was shattered.

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A series of cloudbursts, flashfloods and landslides swept across the valley, washing away roads and bridges, flattening fields, damaging homes and isolating villages. For residents, the devastation was unlike anything they had experienced. A landscape synonymous with snow suddenly found itself battling torrential rain.

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The disasters may appear sudden, but the warning signs have been building for years.

A 2019 study, “Local Perceptions and Adaptation of Indigenous Communities to Climate Change: Evidences from High Mountain Pangi Valley of Himachal Pradesh”, recorded what local communities had already begun noticing. Snowfall that once accumulated between five and 15 feet now rarely exceeds two to eight feet. Winters have shortened, summers have become warmer and rainfall has turned increasingly erratic. The study also documented delayed monsoons, prolonged dry spells and a growing frequency of cloudburst-like events that were once uncommon in the valley.

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The changing climate is already altering the valley’s natural systems.

Reduced snowfall has weakened glacier-fed streams and springs that sustain drinking water and irrigation. Farming has become less predictable as traditional cropping cycles are disrupted. Biodiversity, too, is shifting. Honeybees, butterflies, monals and vultures are declining, while mosquitoes and monkeys are steadily moving into higher altitudes that were once too cold to inhabit.

Climate change, however, tells only part of the story.

A second study published in 2021, “Land Use/Cover Change Detection in High-Altitude Mountain Landscapes: A Case of Pangi Valley, Western Himalaya (India)”, shows how three decades of development have transformed the valley’s fragile terrain. Analysis of satellite imagery from 1992 to 2021 reveals extensive changes in land use driven by road construction, expanding settlements and infrastructure projects.

The findings are stark. Forest cover and pasturelands have each declined by nearly 21 per cent, while permanent snow cover has shrunk by over 68 per cent. Built-up areas have almost doubled, and agriculture has steadily expanded to higher elevations along newly constructed roads.

One of the most disturbing findings is the conversion of nearly 175 sq km of alpine pasture into barren land. Road cutting, unstable slopes and repeated landslides have stripped large stretches of mountain terrain of their protective vegetation. Forests have also been cleared for infrastructure and growing demand for timber and fuelwood, reducing the landscape’s natural ability to absorb rainfall and stabilise slopes.

Ironically, the very roads that connected one of Himachal Pradesh’s most isolated regions have also made it more vulnerable. Mountain slopes carved for highways have become susceptible to landslides. Fragmented forests intercept less rainfall, while disturbed drainage channels allow cloudburst waters to race downhill with destructive force.

Scientists warn that another threat is emerging. As glaciers retreat, new glacial lakes are forming in the upper reaches of the valley. During periods of intense rainfall, these lakes increase the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), capable of unleashing devastating floods downstream. Satellite observations already indicate widening river channels and expanding water bodies in areas once covered by perennial snow.

The changing climate is also reshaping livelihoods. Farmers are gradually replacing barley, wheat and millets with peas, potatoes and apples that thrive in warmer conditions. While these crops promise better returns, they also bring greater dependence on uncertain rainfall, declining soil moisture and increasing pest attacks.

For decades, Pangi’s remoteness acted as a natural shield against many environmental pressures. That shield is disappearing. Climate change is bringing more moisture into high-altitude regions, while decades of ecological disturbance have reduced the landscape’s capacity to withstand extreme weather.

This year’s cloudbursts lasted only a few hours. Yet they exposed changes that have been unfolding over decades. Pangi is no longer just a story of a remote Himalayan valley hit by extreme weather. It is a stark reminder that across the Himalayas, the combined impact of a warming climate and unsustainable development is steadily transforming snow-fed landscapes into disaster-prone regions. This version is around 640 words, has a stronger narrative flow, and ends with a broader takeaway linking Pangi’s experience to the wider Himalayan climate crisis.

A valley under transformation

Scientific studies reveal the scale of ecological change in Pangi over the past three decades. Permanent snow cover has shrunk by more than 68%, while forest cover and pasturelands have each declined by nearly 21%

Nearly 175 sq km of alpine pastures have turned barren, largely due to road construction and slope destabilisation. At the same time, built-up areas have almost doubled and cultivation has expanded to higher elevations

Residents also report winter snowfall reducing from 5-15 feet to 2-8 feet,

alongside warmer summers, erratic rainfall and increasingly frequent cloudburst-like events - clear signs of a rapidly changing Himalayan ecosystem