Pangwal snow fest begins at Pangi

Our Correspondent

Pangi (Chamba), March 17

As part of the ‘Chalo Chamba’ campaign, the Pangwal Snow Festival began at Killar in the Pangi valley of Chamba district today.

The Resident Commissioner (RC) of Pangi, Balwan Chand, inaugurated the festival.

Various snow sports competitions and festivities will be organised during the six-day festival at Killar and Sural in the Pangi valley. The festival will culminate at Killar on March 22.

On the first day of the festival, sculptures made out of snow by the members of the Sural sports and youth club were the centre of attention of the visitors.

Members of the mahila mandals of Sural, Dharwas and Luj areas presented cultural programmes.

A cultural programme was also organised at Bodh Gompa of Sural Bhatori, in which the local mahila mandal and students of Government College, Killar, and Government Senior Secondary School, Sural, participated.—