Pangwal snow festival ends

Our Correspondent

Pangi (Chamba), March 22

The seven-day Pangwal Snow Festival concluded at Killar today. Pangi Resident Commissioner Balwan Chand was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony

Cultural programmes were presented by various women troupes in which the mask dance performed by women was a special attraction.

Apart from this, the final round of Mr and Ms Snow Fest was also organised in which Sachin of local college became Mr Fest while Meenakshi of senior secondary school, Killar, became Miss Fest.

Addressing people, Balwan Chand said the festival was organised with the aim of promoting the culture and tourism of Pangi.

The commissioner also gave the slogan of “Swachh Pangi, swasth Pangi”. He called upon the people to keep the valley clean and also asked them to keep away from drugs.

In the festival, various sports competitions and cultural programmes were organised.

He also gave prizes to the winners of sports competitions and other cultural competitions.