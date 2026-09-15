Pangwala tribals’ gut microbiome mystery

A detailed study on the gut microbiome of the Pangwala tribal community of Himachal Pradesh has found that members living in the remote Pangi valley and those who have migrated to urban areas, retain a remarkably similar “core microbiome” despite having substantial differences in lifestyle, diet and environment.

The study titled “Decoding the functional landscape and resistome profile of the gut microbiome in the Pangwala tribal community of India” has been published in BMC Microbiology. The research, funded by the Department of Health Research, Government of India, was conducted by Khem Raj, Pallak Sharma, Mohammad Riyaz, Yogesh Shouche, Kanika Multani, Milani Sharma and Manpreet Dhaliwal.

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The researchers analysed the gut microbiome of 28 healthy volunteers using Whole Metagenome Shotgun sequencing. The study examined not only bacteria but also fungi, viruses, metabolic functions and antibiotic-resistance genes.

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“One of the most striking findings was that migration did not fundamentally alter the gut’s functional capabilities,” says project assistant Mohammad Riyaz. “Though the taxonomic composition of microorganisms showed variation, the functional profile remained considerably more stable. The researchers describe this as “functional redundancy” — different microorganisms can perform similar functions, allowing the gut ecosystem to maintain its essential activities even when its microbial composition changes,” he adds.

The bacterium Prevotella copri emerged as the dominant species in both native and migrated Pangwala groups, with comparatively greater abundance among people continuing to live in Pangi. The researchers noted that Prevotella had previously been associated with plant-based and fibre-rich diets.

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The study also found Bifidobacterium to be among the most abundant genera. The researchers noted that several Bifidobacterium strains had probiotic and postbiotic potential and may contribute to the production of vitamins and other bioactive compounds.

The findings also offered an interesting glimpse into the relationship between traditional Pangi life and the gut microbiome. Researchers observed that native residents remained closely connected to livestock, consumed natural spring water and traditionally depended on locally available foods, agriculture and other natural resources. In contrast, the younger generation and migrants had increasingly been exposed to commercially available and processed foods. The findings provided a scientific foundation for future research into whether traditional diets, environment and gut microbial diversity may contribute to differences in long-term health.

Another major finding concerned antimicrobial resistance. The researchers detected resistance against more than 100 antibiotics in the gut microbiome of the healthy volunteers. Resistance was particularly prominent against vancomycin and teicoplanin, while resistance to several tetracycline-class antibiotics was also widespread. The researchers cautioned that the presence of antibiotic-resistance genes did not mean that the volunteers had antibiotic-resistant infections. Instead, the findings revealed the gut as a reservoir of resistance genes and provided baseline information that could be important for future antimicrobial-resistance surveillance in tribal populations.

The researchers acknowledged that the study’s sample size was small, comprising 28 healthy volunteers, and called for larger independent studies before broader conclusions could be drawn. The study provided an important first scientific baseline for understanding the Pangwala gut microbiome and opened the door to future research examining the links between traditional Himalayan lifestyles, diet, microbial diversity, metabolic health and antimicrobial resistance.