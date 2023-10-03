Pangwals flay govt move to end subsidy on fuelwood

Our Correspondent

Chamba, October 2

The Pangwal Ekta Manch has expressed resentment over the state government’s decision to discontinue subsidy on fuelwood in Pangi tribal subdivision during the current financial year.

Chairman of the manch Trilok Thakur and co-chairman Bhagat Barotra today requested the Chief Minister to withdraw the orders, failing which they would be constrained to organise a massive protest.

The office-bearers said the state government had taken a decision to withdraw the subsidy and fixed the rate of fuelwood at Rs 1,469 per quintal (which was earlier Rs 600 per quintal). They said the move is not justified.

“At present, around nine gram panchayats are beneficiaries of the said subsidised scheme. On an average, each house requires 10 quintals of fuelwood during winters,” an office-bearer said.

“If the government does not review its decision, chances of illicit felling of trees in nearby forests cannot be ruled out as the poor tribal people are not in a position to procure fuelwood at such exorbitant rates,” the office-bearer stated.

