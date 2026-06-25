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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Panic grips New Shimla residents after leopard attacks dog in Sector 4

Panic grips New Shimla residents after leopard attacks dog in Sector 4

Alarmed by the incident, local residents urge the Forest Department to take effective measures to prevent similar encounters

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:14 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Panic gripped residents of New Shimla after a leopard was spotted attacking a stray dog inside a residential area on Wednesday night, raising fresh concerns over the increasing movement of wild animals in urban localities.

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The incident occurred in Sector 4 of New Shimla, where a stray dog was reportedly sleeping outside a residential building when it was suddenly attacked by the leopard. The wild animal dragged the dog downstairs towards a nearby building. The entire episode was captured on video, which later went viral on social media.

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In the footage, a local resident accompanied by his pet dog can be seen attempting to drive away the leopard using a stick. However, the animal remained undeterred, forcing the resident to retreat from the spot along with his pet.

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After the leopard left the area, residents located the injured stray dog and rushed it to a nearby veterinary facility for treatment. The dog is currently undergoing medical care.

Alarmed by the incident, local residents have urged the Forest Department to take immediate and effective measures to prevent similar encounters and ensure public safety.

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