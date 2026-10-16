Panjawar cooperative centre to offer MBA course: Himachal Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

Himachal Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday announced that an MBA course would be introduced at the upcoming Mian Hira Singh State Cooperative Training Centre and Community Building at Panjawar village in the Haroli Assembly constituency of Una district from the next academic session.

He was addressing residents of Panjawar after distributing prizes to the winners of a traditional wrestling competition, locally known as ‘Chinj’. Panjawar village in Haroli subdivision is credited with the establishment of one of the country’s earliest cooperative societies in 1892, well before the enactment of a formal Act in this regard.

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In 1892, area resident Mian Hira Singh had organised farmers to protect their agricultural land from monsoon floods in the Swan river. However, the society could not be registered as cooperative legislation did not exist at the time, and it operated informally.

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The cooperative movement later expanded to land and resource management. In 1939, a 250-hectare protected forest in Panjawar was brought under a Soil Conservation Cooperative Society, which was tasked with regulating grazing, tree felling and fire prevention.

Agnihotri said that the construction of the cooperative training centre was in its final stages and that Rs 5 crore was being spent on the project. He added that affiliation would be sought from Tribhuvan Cooperative University at Anand in Gujarat to offer the MBA course and some additional programmes at the centre. The university had been established to provide training in the management and administration of cooperative societies and develop leaders to strengthen the cooperative movement.

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Agnihotri also announced Rs 50 lakh for the construction of a bus stand at Panjawar village. Earlier, he inspected ongoing development works at Gondpur village and directed officials to renovate the village water body and develop recreational facilities around it.

He also directed the authorities to install a retired Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus near a park in the village to showcase the corporation’s legacy of serving the people of the state despite challenging geographical and weather conditions and poor road infrastructure.