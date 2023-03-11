Paonta hit-and-run case a 'murder'

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 10

A case of two bike-borne youth being killed and another one being injured after a SUV rammed into them on the Paonta Sahib-Nahan road on Wednesday evening turned out to be a case of murder.

According to preliminary investigation, it was known that two groups had clashed with each other during the Holi celebrations at Tokyo village near the Bata river in Paonta Sahib. The police registered a case of rash and negligent driving as it appeared that the youths who were riding a bike were hit by a SUV coming from behind on the Paonta Sahib-Majra road on March 8.

The police, however, got suspicious when a video of the fight went viral. A subsequent visit to the spot led to some startling revelations where it was found that the SUV had hit the bikes intentionally and the accident had not occurred owing to reckless driving.

DSP Paonta Sahib, Ramakant Thakur, informed that two groups had clashed with each other near Bata river and had then dispersed on Tuesday. While one group was riding a SUV, another four were riding two bikes.

The SUV had hit a bike and when confronted by the other bike riders, they too were attacked.

The police unravelled the truth after minutely investigating the spot. A team of forensic science experts also visited the spot today.

The deceased have been identified as Ajay (27), a resident of Bharapur village and Mandeep Kumar (27), a resident of Yamunanagar.

The four accused were arrested today and a case has been registered.