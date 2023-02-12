 Paonta Sahib easy route for wood smugglers, 34 deodar logs seized : The Tribune India

Paonta Sahib easy route for wood smugglers, 34 deodar logs seized

Paonta Sahib easy route for wood smugglers, 34 deodar logs seized

The pick-up vehicle with deodar logs in custody of the Paonta Sahib police



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 11

A team of the Paonta Sahib police seized 34 logs of deodar worth over Rs 2.6 lakh from a pick-up vehicle (UK-07CA-3310) at the Behral interstate barrier in Sirmaur district this morning.

Since the vehicle driver fled the spot before he could be interrogated, his call details were being verified to ascertain whether the wood was smuggled from Uttarakhand or had been chopped illegally from the area.

Vehicle driver escapes towards haryana

  • A pick-up vehicle stopped by the Paonta Sahib police at the Behral interstate barrier around 4 am
  • In all, 34 logs of deodar were being transported in the vehicle without any permit
  • The driver, who identified himself as Raj Rawat, managed to escape towards Haryana via a nearby forest area

The case has exposed how this area, which shares borders with Uttarakhand and Haryana, has become a convenient route for such nefarious activities.

The police had stepped up vigil at the barrier, which leads to Haryana, after it was found that miscreants involved in vehicle thefts used this route.

Owner’s phone switched off

The phone number of the owner, taken from the vehicle registration record, is switched off. He is being traced to know where the consignment was headed for. —Ramakant Thakur, Paonta Sahib DSP

Paonta Sahib DSP Ramakant Thakur said a police team stopped a pick-up vehicle that was transporting some material covered with blue tarpaulin around 4 am at the Behral interstate barrier. The driver, who identified himself as Raj Rawat, however, gave the police the slip and fled towards Haryana through the nearby forest area.

Thirtyfour logs of deodar were found being transported without permit. As per a preliminary probe, the wood was brought from Uttarakhand and was being taken to Haryana.

“Rawat’s Aadhaar card and phone number were taken by the staff after he was asked to alight from the vehicle. The driver hails from Mangri village in Shimla district. The footage of CCTV cameras installed at the barrier was being used to take forward the probe and trace him,” the DSP said.

“The phone number of the owner, obtained from the vehicle registration record, is switched off. He is being traced to know where the consignment was headed for,” the DSP said. The vehicle owner has been identified as Ujala, a resident of Sawai village in the Kalsi tehsil of Dehradun,” he added.

Based on its volume, Block Forest Officer Sachin Sharma assessed the price of wood at Rs 2,67,400. A case under Sections 41 and 41 of the Indian Forest Act and Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered.

Nahan Divisional Forest Officer Sourabh said deodar was found in the higher reaches of Sirmaur district. It was now being ascertained whether the logs were axed from some government or private forest area.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

2
Features

Atul Kumar's 'Baaghi Albele': Playing, a dystopian comedy set in Ludhiana

3
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

4
Nation

Turkey earthquake: Missing Indian businessman found dead; tattoo on hand helps in identification

5
Punjab

Farm unions provide platform to radicals

6
Haryana

No diesel gensets in NCR from May 15

7
Comment

Punjabi to Hindi films

8
Diaspora

Indian Covid hero honoured by Queen Elizabeth faces deportation from UK

9
World

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

10
J & K

Locals upbeat, say lithium discovery will boost employment, tourism in J&K

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria appointed Assam governor; Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed Governor of Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...

PM Modi to inaugurate 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway today

PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...


Cities

View All

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

16 get stuck in lift at city rly station

Hit by Chinese string, 17-yr-old girl receives 44 stitches on face

MC donates seized building material to religious institution

Youth booked for abducting teen girl

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh police release pics of 10 suspects

14 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer

Fire at waterworks in Sec 32 hits supply

Two community centres await opening

MCD mayor election to held on February 16; Delhi L-G grant approval

MCD mayor election to be held on February 16; Delhi L-G grants approval

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli: Delhi Govt to DDA

Delhi Police to partner with Truecaller to help protect people from impersonators, cyber frauds

Nod to laying of sewer lines in 3 Delhi villages

AAP nominees removed from discom boards on Delhi L-G’s orders

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Latifpura oustees protest in front of MLA’s residence

Foetus found in Nakodar

Kahlwan's aide, 2 others planning crime held

Workshop on Coding at Dav college

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

NHAI: Sherpur Chowk ROB in Ludhiana to be thrown open by month-end

State info commission imposes penalty of Rs 25K on Ludhiana MC’s PIO

Jail warder booked for ‘supplying’ banned items to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail

Four fall prey to snatchers in two cases in Ludhiana

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

People should be open to new methods: VC

Mehakpal declared best girl athlete