Paonta Sahib easy route for wood smugglers, 34 deodar logs seized

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 11

A team of the Paonta Sahib police seized 34 logs of deodar worth over Rs 2.6 lakh from a pick-up vehicle (UK-07CA-3310) at the Behral interstate barrier in Sirmaur district this morning.

Since the vehicle driver fled the spot before he could be interrogated, his call details were being verified to ascertain whether the wood was smuggled from Uttarakhand or had been chopped illegally from the area.

Vehicle driver escapes towards haryana A pick-up vehicle stopped by the Paonta Sahib police at the Behral interstate barrier around 4 am

In all, 34 logs of deodar were being transported in the vehicle without any permit

The driver, who identified himself as Raj Rawat, managed to escape towards Haryana via a nearby forest area

The case has exposed how this area, which shares borders with Uttarakhand and Haryana, has become a convenient route for such nefarious activities.

The police had stepped up vigil at the barrier, which leads to Haryana, after it was found that miscreants involved in vehicle thefts used this route.

Owner’s phone switched off The phone number of the owner, taken from the vehicle registration record, is switched off. He is being traced to know where the consignment was headed for. —Ramakant Thakur, Paonta Sahib DSP

Paonta Sahib DSP Ramakant Thakur said a police team stopped a pick-up vehicle that was transporting some material covered with blue tarpaulin around 4 am at the Behral interstate barrier. The driver, who identified himself as Raj Rawat, however, gave the police the slip and fled towards Haryana through the nearby forest area.

Thirtyfour logs of deodar were found being transported without permit. As per a preliminary probe, the wood was brought from Uttarakhand and was being taken to Haryana.

“Rawat’s Aadhaar card and phone number were taken by the staff after he was asked to alight from the vehicle. The driver hails from Mangri village in Shimla district. The footage of CCTV cameras installed at the barrier was being used to take forward the probe and trace him,” the DSP said.

“The phone number of the owner, obtained from the vehicle registration record, is switched off. He is being traced to know where the consignment was headed for,” the DSP said. The vehicle owner has been identified as Ujala, a resident of Sawai village in the Kalsi tehsil of Dehradun,” he added.

Based on its volume, Block Forest Officer Sachin Sharma assessed the price of wood at Rs 2,67,400. A case under Sections 41 and 41 of the Indian Forest Act and Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered.

Nahan Divisional Forest Officer Sourabh said deodar was found in the higher reaches of Sirmaur district. It was now being ascertained whether the logs were axed from some government or private forest area.