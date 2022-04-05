Paonta Sahib gets Rs 214 crore projects

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 4

Balanced and equitable development of all areas of the state, especially neglected regions, was the main focus of the state government, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing a public meeting at Bharli in the Paonta Sahib Assembly constituency of Sirmaur district today.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of developmental projects of over Rs 214 crore in the constituency. He also announced the opening of a new education block at Kandowala and primary schools at Chhallulwala, Kishan Kot and Gondpur.

“The Union Government has provided Rs 800 crore to the state for developmental works. The state government has started several schemes to empower women. Over 3.25 lakh LPG connections have been provided free of cost to people in the state. Now, three free LPG cylinders will be provided to them,” said Thakur.

He said that under the Sagun Yojana, Rs 31,000 was being provided to girls belonging to BPL families at the time of their marriage. He added that the Congress did not provide and relief to the weaker sections of society.

The Chief Minister was optimistic that the BJP would again form the government in the state. Later, he visited the Tibetian monastery at Puruwala.

State BJP president Suresh Kashyap urged the Chief Minister to again take up with the Central Government the matter of the grant of tribal status to the trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district, as this would benefit over three lakh people of 144 panchayats.

Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary said that the Paonta Sahib constituency was neglected by the previous Congress government. He added that over 70 roads had been constructed in the constituency in the past four years.