Paonta Sahib RO held for taking Rs 10,000 bribe

A Range Officer (RO), posted at the Bhagani Forest Range of the Paonta Sahib Forest Division in Sirmaur district, was arrested by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to avoid the seizure of two tractors allegedly involved in extracting sand from the Yamuna.

The vigilance team, led by the DSP (Vigilance), Sirmaur, Ramakant Thakur, laid a trap in Paonta Sahib on Tuesday and caught the accused, identified as Sumant, red-handed while accepting the bribe.

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According to the complaint, Ikram, a resident of Bhagani who works as a labourer, approached the Vigilance Bureau, alleging that the RO had threatened his brother-in-law, Zulfan, with the seizure of two tractors over their alleged involvement in illegal sand extraction from the Yamuna. The officer had allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 in exchange for not taking action against the vehicles.

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Following the complaint, the vigilance team planned a trap operation. A team led by Inspector Manoj Kumar apprehended the accused on the spot while he was allegedly accepting the bribe money in Paonta Sahib.

An FIR has been registered at the Vigilance Police Station, Nahan, under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended. The SP (Vigilance), South Range, NK Sharma, confirmed the arrest, adding that further investigation was underway.