Paonta Sahib trader arrested in Rs 63 lakh cyber fraud case

The Haryana Police have arrested a Paonta Sahib trader, who reportedly runs a a garment shop, for his alleged involvement in a Rs 63 lakh online investment scam registered in Palwal district. The Cyber Police Station, Palwal, apprehended the accused, identified as Vishwas Agrawal, after a technical investigation that traced the digital trail of the fraud to Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district. The accused was produced before a local court and taken to Haryana on transit remand for further investigation.

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The police said that the complainant was allegedly lured through a YouTube advertisement promoting an “income growth plan”. He was subsequently added to a WhatsApp group, where fraudsters promised returns of up to 500 per cent within three months. The victim was persuaded to download a mobile phone application and transfer money to multiple bank accounts, resulting in an alleged loss of around Rs 63 lakh.

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Investigators are examining the mobile phone details, bank accounts and other digital records of the accused to determine whether he acted independently or was part of a larger organised cyber fraud network.

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Sirmaur SP Nishchint Singh Negi said that the Haryana Police had informed the district police about the arrest and the local police extended necessary assistance during the operation.