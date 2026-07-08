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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Paonta Sahib trader arrested in Rs 63 lakh cyber fraud case

Paonta Sahib trader arrested in Rs 63 lakh cyber fraud case

Haryana Police trace online investment scam to Sirmaur during investigation in Palwal district

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Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Police have arrested a Paonta Sahib trader, who reportedly runs a a garment shop, for his alleged involvement in a Rs 63 lakh online investment scam registered in Palwal district. The Cyber Police Station, Palwal, apprehended the accused, identified as Vishwas Agrawal, after a technical investigation that traced the digital trail of the fraud to Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district. The accused was produced before a local court and taken to Haryana on transit remand for further investigation.

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The police said that the complainant was allegedly lured through a YouTube advertisement promoting an “income growth plan”. He was subsequently added to a WhatsApp group, where fraudsters promised returns of up to 500 per cent within three months. The victim was persuaded to download a mobile phone application and transfer money to multiple bank accounts, resulting in an alleged loss of around Rs 63 lakh.

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Investigators are examining the mobile phone details, bank accounts and other digital records of the accused to determine whether he acted independently or was part of a larger organised cyber fraud network.

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Sirmaur SP Nishchint Singh Negi said that the Haryana Police had informed the district police about the arrest and the local police extended necessary assistance during the operation.

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