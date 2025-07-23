DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Paonta-Shillai NH expansion: Youth's song 'ye jo road hai narak dikhaega' strikes a chord

Paonta-Shillai NH expansion: Youth's song 'ye jo road hai narak dikhaega' strikes a chord

Song talks about 'perils' of highway expansion, 'reckless' dumping of muck, 'sloppy' retaining structures and 'lack of adherence' to safety norms
article_Author
Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 09:15 PM Jul 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ajay Chauhan
Advertisement

The perils of widening the Paonta Sahib-Shillai highway found a poignant expression in a Hindi song in which popular pahari singer and Natti star Ajay Chauhan has pointed its inadequacies.

Advertisement

“Route hai purane wala Paonta to Shillai, road banae bari companiya aae, socha tha ye road pura shisha ban jaega par ye jo road hai narak dikhaega” — goes the 5.35-minute-long  song which is being passionately shared not just in the district but also elsewhere in the state ever since it was released yesterday at Paonta Sahib.

Chauhan who is a native of Shilla village near Kafota was inspired by the colossal environmental degradation caused by the project, inspiring him both to script and lend voice to the melodious song.

Advertisement

 Unsparing in his expression, the young singer holds the contractors, politicians as well as the authorities accountable for failing to address the woes of the locals like reckless dumping of muck, sloppy retaining structures which could crumble under the weight of the concrete structure, besides lack of adherence to safety norms.

Advertisement

He questions who will highlight the issue of contractors erring on various fronts before the courtiers of power and rectify the wrongs, while affirming that travelling on the road was a tormenting experience.

Depicting various pitfalls and the incomplete road which was being refurbished, the visuals portray various inadequacies which have been overlooked by the authorities.  

Whether it meant drying of natural water sources or shoddy work undertaken in the rains, the singer has portrayed each and every aspect affecting the common man, including unholy blasting of fragile hills.

Distressed at the plight of the road after inferior work, the video amply highlights the lack of concern to the environment as well as human lives who are the ultimate users of the road while equating its journey to hell.

An environmentalist, Naathu Ram Chauhan, who has petitioned the issue before the National Green Tribunal inspired the young artist to compose this video as he has been pursuing the cause for the last four years.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts