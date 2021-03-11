Constable paper leak a blot on Himachal: Shanta Kumar

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 22

Shanta Kumar, former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, said here today that the constable recruitment paper leak case is a stigma on the Himachal Pradesh.

It was shocking that the paper was leaked twice in two years, resulting in inconvenience to thousands of the youth, who had worked hard to qualify the paper.

Government must come clean Despite the fact the police headquarters is a high-security zone, middlemen and their agents managed to procure the paper

The paper was set by the police, the examination was conducted by the police and the paper was also leaked from the police custody, it had created doubts in the minds of lakhs of the people

The Chief Minister and the government must come clean

Shanta said it was a welcome step that the Chief Minister had handed over the inquiry to the CBI. However, it was a matter of concern how the paper leaked, who is responsible for this, and what action the state government had initiated against the culprits?

He asked the Chief Minister to make sure that all police recruitment exams should be conducted either through the Himachal Pradesh State Public Service Commission or the Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Board which has the expertise to conduct such examinations.