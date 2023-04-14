Paper leak case: Hearing put off on accused's plea

Hamirpur, April 13
A local court today deferred the hearing of bail plea of the accused in a paper leak case of the dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) to April 18.
The accused are in judicial custody till April 26. The HPSSC was dissolved by the government on February 21 after a paper leak case surfaced on December 23, 2022. The government had constituted a special investigation team of state vigilance bureau for investigating alleged malpractice in over 22 competitive exams conducted by the dissolved commission.
The team had arrested a women officer posted as senior assistant in the commission, her two sons and a tout in the case. Later, government gave permission to the bureau to involve former Secretary of the commission in the investigation. The SIT then arrested the official who is also in judicial custody. The SIT filed a complimentary chargesheet against four accused yesterday after it got permission to prosecute the woman official in the case.
State Vigilance Bureau SP Rahul Nath said the investigation in the case was underway and it would soon conclude.
