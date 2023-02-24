Paper leak case: HPSSC ex-Secy to be prosecuted

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 23

The state government today gave permission to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV and ACB) to prosecute Jitender Kanwar, former Secretary of the now dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), in the paper leak case. The SIT could now include his name among the accused in the case and arrest him any time.

Satwant Atwal, ADGP, SV and ACB, said that the government had granted permission to prosecute the former Secretary of the HPSSC, who was also the Controller of Exams. She added that it would help the SIT to better probe the paper leak case.

The SIT had nabbed a tout and a woman senior assistant of the HPSSC here in the paper leak case. They are already in police custody. Kanwar, an HAS officer, was cooperating with the SIT, said sources. The case came to light on December 23, 2022.