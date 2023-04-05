Paper leak: Ex-Secy of dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission held

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 4

The special investigation team (SIT) of the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department today arrested Jitender Kanwar, former Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) here.

The government had dissolved the commission on February 21. This is the 16th arrest in the paper leak case in the now dissolved HPSSC.

G Shivakumar, DIG, Vigilance Department, said that Kanwar was arrested at Hamirpur. He was the Controller of Examinations and in-charge of all secret and confidential records of the commission.

Six persons are already in police custody while others have got bail. The malpractice in the selection process was exposed when a Vigilance team apprehended a woman senior assistant posted in the commission.

