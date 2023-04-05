Paper leak: Ex-Secy of dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission held

Hamirpur, April 4
The special investigation team (SIT) of the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department today arrested Jitender Kanwar, former Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) here.
The government had dissolved the commission on February 21. This is the 16th arrest in the paper leak case in the now dissolved HPSSC.
G Shivakumar, DIG, Vigilance Department, said that Kanwar was arrested at Hamirpur. He was the Controller of Examinations and in-charge of all secret and confidential records of the commission.
Six persons are already in police custody while others have got bail. The malpractice in the selection process was exposed when a Vigilance team apprehended a woman senior assistant posted in the commission.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne
Sets aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the ...
Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche
7 tourists are killed and 13 injured as a massive avalanche ...
US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House
The US reaction comes in response to Beijing announcing Chin...
Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari
Bukhari left PDP, headed by Mehbooba Mufti, and floated Apni...
3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house
The deceased were identified as Tajinder Singh, wife Narinde...