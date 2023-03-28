Paper leak: Judicial custody for 2 peons

Hamirpur, March 27
The district court sent two persons arrested in the HP Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) paper leak case to judicial custody last evening, said Rahul Nath, SP, Vigilance Department. They were posted as peons in the now-dissolved HPSSC and arrested in the JOA (IT) exam paper leak case on March 25.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
China aims to replace US as global net security provider, says Army chief
Was speaking at an event in Pune
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Chhattisgarh coal levy case
The ED had said an amount of at least Rs 540 crore was ‘exto...
2 BSF personnel injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh
On Monday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force assistant platoon comm...
Wrong to assume that fired H1B staffers have to leave country within 60 days, says US official
Writes a letter to the Foundation for India and Indian Diasp...