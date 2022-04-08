Paper leak likely behind HPU exam postponement

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, April 7

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) had postponed the undergraduate first and second year examinations on April 3 after it came to light that question papers were misplaced or opened (leaked) and several colleges did not have the papers in a sufficient number. About one lakh students of various courses of first and second year were to appear in the annual examinations starting today.

The question papers were sent to the colleges in 2020 but the examinations were cancelled following the Covid outbreak. Thereafter, the papers were kept in the colleges. HPU wrote three letters to the colleges to preserve the question papers for future use.

However, after the date sheet was announced, the college authorities checked the question papers and found that their number was inadequate.

Sources say that some colleges had opened the question papers and even distributed them as sample papers by mistake to prepare their students for the examinations. Therefore, the papers were already out.

Complaints were received that papers were opened in a few colleges following which the undergraduate first and second year exams were postponed, said JS Negi, Controller of Examinations, HPU. He added that the possibility of paper leak could not be ruled out and the final call would be taken after the report was submitted.

Some colleges reported that they had lost the papers and an enquiry committee had been constituted to ascertain the truth. Action would be taken against those responsible for the lapse, said SP Bansal, Vice-Chancellor, HPU.

Interestingly, over 80 of the total 132 government degree colleges are without a regular principal and neither responsibility has been fixed nor an update taken on the question papers in several colleges. Meanwhile, chaos prevailed in the HPU and its affiliated colleges.