Paper leak: Police remand of key accused extended by two days

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 2

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has got police remand of prime accused woman officer in the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) paper leak case extended for two more days from the district court here today while three others on the police remand were sent to judicial custody by the court till January 10.

Eight persons have been arrested by the SIT constituted in the HPSSC paper leak case. The case was exposed by one of the candidates of JOA (IT) exam, who was offered solved question paper of the exam. The state government had suspended the working of the commission and all exams scheduled for near future were cancelled.

The SIT today took the accused to the HPSSC campus and recreated the crime scene. The SIT also questioned officials responsible for the custody of secret material of the commission. It also continued the questioning of secretary of the commission.

Renu Sharma, Additional Superintendent of the Police (SV), said that every aspect of the case would be investigated and everyone found responsible in the paper leak case would be brought to justice. She added that the scene was recreated at the HPSSC campus and further investigation is on the way.