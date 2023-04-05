Paper leak probe: Ex-secretary of Himachal Staff Service Commission sent to 5-day police remand

Shimla/Hamirpur, April 5
A court on Wednesday sent former secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Service Selection Commission (HPSSC) Jatinder Kumar, arrested in connection with the Junior Office Assistant-Information Technology exam paper leak case, to five-day police remand.
Additional Sessions Judge, Hamirpur, Gaurav Mahajan sent Kumar to police remand till April 10, vigilance officials said.
The judge also allowed police to interrogate Kumar in connection with various other cases of paper leak in the HPSSC.
Kumar was called in for questioning at the vigilance police station in Hamirpur in connection with the Junior Office Assistant-Information Technology (JOA-IT) exam paper leak case on Tuesday and was later arrested.
DIG, Vigilance Bureau, G Shiva Kumar had said on April 1 that permission will be sought from the government under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 to register an FIR against highly placed officials under scanner in the case.
Kumar had been called several times for questioning and further inquiry against him was going on, he had stated.
So far, leaks have been detected in about 30 examinations conducted by the HPSSC in the past. The vigilance department is probing irregularities in 22 examinations and has registered five FIRs so far. A total of 15 people have been arrested in connection with the paper leak cases.
The JOA-IT paper leak scam was unearthed on December 23 last year when the vigilance sleuths caught HPSSC senior assistant Uma Azad red-handed with the solved question paper and cash amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh, besides a laptop and other documents.
The state government had earlier suspended the functioning of the HPSSC over the recruitment exam paper leaks and postponed all the examinations. Later, it dissolved the commission.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC refuses to entertain 14 Opposition parties’ petition against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals
The top court says politicians don’t enjoy any special immun...
Rahul the reason I am not in Congress; you've to be spineless to be in today's Congress: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Says UPA 2 cabinet should have stuck to the 2013 ordinance w...
Hanuman Jayanti: Home Ministry asks states, UTs to ensure law and order, deploys central forces in Bengal
Clashes and instances of fire-bombing were reported from Hoo...
NCERT drops texts on Mahatma Gandhi, Hindu-Muslim unity, RSS ban from class 12 textbook
Citing ‘overlapping’ and ‘irrelevant’ as reasons, NCERT drop...
Suspect who set passengers ablaze on Kerala train nabbed in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri
Nine passengers, who suffered burn injuries, undergoing trea...