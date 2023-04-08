Paper leak: Voice samples of 3 accused to be taken

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 7

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state Vigilance Department investigating the paper leak case has reportedly secured court permission to take voice samples of three accused.

The SIT has taken handwriting samples of former HPSSC Secretary Jitender Kanwar in the presence of a judge. It will also take the voice samples of other accused, including Jitender Kanwar and the woman senior assistant of the dissolved HPSSC.

Rahul Nath, SP, Vigilance, said that the SIT interrogated Kanwar for the third consecutive day today.