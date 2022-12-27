Paper leak: Working of Himachal Pradesh selection panel suspended

Tribune News Service

Shimla/Hamirpur, December 26

Taking a strict view of the reported leak of a question paper for the post of Junior Office Assistant (IT) a couple of days ago, the HP Government has suspended the functioning of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur. All ongoing and pending recruitment processes have been kept in abeyance till further orders.

Credibility crisis The acts of omissions and commission in HPSSC, Hamirpur, have not only eroded its credibility, but also affected larger public interest. Govt notification

According to an order, HPSSC Secretary Jitender Kumar and Deputy Secretary Sanjeev Kumar have been relieved from their respective posts. The Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hamirpur, has been appointed as the officer on special duty, HPSSC.

Besides, an SIT has been set up to look into the alleged malpractices in the past exams conducted by the HPSSC. The team, led by DIG (SV & ACB) G Sivakumar, will have three SPs, four Additional SPs and three DSPs and other senior officers as members.

Naresh Chauhan, Principal Adviser (Media) to the CM, said there was an apprehension that such malpractices had been going on for quite some time and, prima facie, the commission had not discharged its duties and responsibilities in a transparent manner.

“The government is committed to ensure zero tolerance against corruption and has taken the decision to ensure complete transparency in functioning of the commission,” said Chauhan.

A woman posted as senior office assistant in the secrecy branch of the HPSSC, her son, a tout and three candidates, who had allegedly purchased the question paper, were arrested a couple of days ago. The paper had been scheduled on December 25.

There are fears that the questions papers of other exams to be held in near future may also have been leaked. The notification issued by the government said, “the acts of omissions and commission in HPSSC, Hamirpur, have not only eroded its credibility, but also affected larger public interest.”

Meanwhile, youth preparing for the exams have welcomed the move. “The government has taken a good decision as the careers of so many youth are at stake,” said Ashok Kumar, a candidate for the now-cancelled JOA (IT) exam.

