Paprola residents oppose telecom tower installation

Palampur, May 18
Residents of Ward 10 of the Baijnath-Paprola Municipal Council yesterday held a protest against the installation of a telecommunication tower by a private firm in Khatrehar colony in the heart of Paprola.
A large number of protesting residents called on local MLA and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Kishori Lal at Baijnath and requested him to stop the installation of the tower immediately, as it could be a major health hazard.
The residents said telecom towers should be installed away from populated areas keeping in view the large-scale electromagnetic radiation their antennas release.
Meanwhile, Kishori Lal assured them that the government would not allow telecom towers to be installed in populated areas.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card,...
Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state
Meghwal’s elevation PM’s signal to SCs
PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official
Modi will embark on his state visit to the US next month on ...
India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles
India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake...