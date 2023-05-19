Paprola residents oppose telecom tower installation

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 18

Residents of Ward 10 of the Baijnath-Paprola Municipal Council yesterday held a protest against the installation of a telecommunication tower by a private firm in Khatrehar colony in the heart of Paprola.

A large number of protesting residents called on local MLA and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Kishori Lal at Baijnath and requested him to stop the installation of the tower immediately, as it could be a major health hazard.

The residents said telecom towers should be installed away from populated areas keeping in view the large-scale electromagnetic radiation their antennas release.

Meanwhile, Kishori Lal assured them that the government would not allow telecom towers to be installed in populated areas.