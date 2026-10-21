For Nishad Kumar, winning medals on the international stage is nothing new. But his double-gold feat at the ongoing Para Asian Games in Japan has left even his childhood coach, Naseem Ahmad, astonished.

The para-athlete from Una has won gold medals in both the high jump and long jump, showcasing his versatility and underlining his status among India’s leading para-athletes.

Advertisement

Nishad had earlier won silver medals at the 2020 and 2024 Paralympics and a gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games. His latest achievement has further strengthened his reputation as an exceptional performer.

Advertisement

“Winning gold medals in two events at this level is incredible. Not many athletes are able to achieve this feat. He is at the top of his game and has made all of us proud,” said Ahmad, who coached Nishad for three to four years during his early days at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Panchkula.

What surprised Ahmad most, however, was Nishad’s gold in the long jump. Primarily a high jumper, Nishad had trained for that discipline from the beginning of his career and had competed in the long jump only occasionally at the national level.

Advertisement

“I was stunned when I learnt that he had won gold in the long jump. I just couldn’t believe my ears,” Ahmad said, describing the achievement as remarkable.

Ahmad, who has also coached star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, recalled Nishad’s early journey from a modest family in Una.

Nishad lost his hand in a machine accident at the age of seven. Despite the setback, he continued pursuing athletics at school, supported by his parents, who encouraged his sporting ambitions despite limited financial means.

After Nishad completed school, his parents brought him to Ahmad at the Panchkula sports complex in 2016, hoping to give him an opportunity in para-sports.

Ahmad said Nishad’s height, now around six feet four inches, first caught his attention. His dedication and discipline soon convinced the coach of his potential.

“He turned out to be a very hardworking and focused youth. Within three years, he started delivering impressive results and has continued to improve,” Ahmad said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated para-athlete Nishad Kumar on his outstanding performance at the Asian Para Games, describing his achievement as a matter of pride for the state and the country.